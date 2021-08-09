Mo Linguist instilling “Culture of Competition” at UB

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – UB’s media day offered a bit of a break for the players at least after their practice. Things have been pretty intense just five days into fall camp. It’s something coach Mo Linguist calls the culture of competition he’s trying to instill in his boys.

“Just having that competitive greatness, the love of competition, the love of wanting to go out there and compete every single day,” Linguist said to describe his culture.

Linguits also mentioned that they celebrate the victories on the field when individuals win their competitions with others.

“I think when you point out the winners, everybody is clear on why this guys on the football field because he wins,” Linguist said.

These practices have been physically challenging for the Bulls. They’ve noticed a bump in the difficulty at the start of camp.

“I can confidently say that these last five practices have been the most intense, most physically demanding practices of my life,” offensive lineman Jake Fuzak said. “The biggest thing we were lacking last season was an edge and I think that these guys came in with a battleaxe.”

Quarterback Kyle Vantrease knows he’s in a battle for the starting job, but it’s nothing new to him. That culture of competition is something he’s used to.

“You have to be competitive in everything you do and if you are not then you are a step behind and I think that this year and throughout all of my career there’s always been competition especially at the quarterback position and you have to go in every day competing with the guy next to you,” Vantrease said.

There are 20 practices remaining for the Bulls until their September 2nd home opener against Wagner.