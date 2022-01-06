Mobile sports betting cleared to start this weekend in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Gaming Commission announced Thursday four major sports betting operators – Caesars Sportsbook, Draftkings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive – have satisfied all necessary requirements to accept and process sports wagering activity in the state.

The providers will be allowed to process bets beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. After that date, each licensee will launch based on its own business capabilities and readiness. News 4 has reached out to each of the approved companies about their launch date and will update when they respond. UPDATE: RSI tells News 4 its app will go live Saturday morning.

The remaining five conditionally licensed mobile sports wagering operators are continuing to work toward satisfying statutory and regulatory requirements in order to launch and will be approved on a rolling basis when these are met.

“The long-awaited launch of online and mobile sports betting in New York – the largest online sports betting market by population in the United States – is here, and just in time,” RSI’s CEO Richard Schwartz said in a statement. “With the college football championship game on January 10 and NFL playoffs approaching, and the NBA and NHL seasons in full swing, in addition to countless other sports and betting options available for play, fans have endless entertainment at their fingertips at BetRivers.”

Services provided on each of the newly-approved betting apps are as follows:

Caesars Sportsbook: Props, futures, parlays and more allow users to bet on upwards of one hundred sporting events per day. Live bets are allowed, and they will teach you in-app how to make wagers on a variety of sports.

Draftkings: Best known for its parlays, this sportsbook allows users to bet across a variety of professional sports including the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

FanDuel: Bet on spreads, money line bets, futures bets, and props across all major U.S. sports.

Rush Street Interactive: Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations focused on American football and beyond.

You must be 18 or older to gamble in New York State. Please wager responsibly.