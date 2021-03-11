Monsignor Martin beats Ken/GI 8-1 on Senior Night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Senior Night festivities were on the table for the three Monsignor Martin seniors on Thursday night as they hosted Kenmore/Grand Island in a non-league game at North Buffalo.

Less than a minute into the game with MonMar in the offensive zone the entire time, senior Kayla Kazprzak gets it outside the face-off circle and slips it in for the goal! It’s 1-0 MonMar after 40 seconds.

Two minutes later, Ken/GI trying to get the puck out of the zone but senior Alexa Groh steals it and sends it to the top shelf for the second MonMar goal.

With six minutes left in the first, Lara Beecher is the one with the steal and she pulls out all the tricks! Beecher makes the Ken/GI goalie miss and sneaks the puck in. It’s now a 3-0 game, with MonMar on top.

Two minutes left in the period, Beecher on the breakaway but she trips, but Mia Boyd is there to lift the puck into the back of the net for the goal! Monsignor Martin led 4-0 at the end of the first.

MonMar would score four more goals, including two by the final senior Haylee Luderman, to topple Ken/GI 8-1.