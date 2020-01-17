Monsignor Martin girls hockey wins big on senior day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The regular season has come to an end for high school girls hockey here in Western New York, and before the teams take the ice for the playoffs, Monsignor Martin hosted Niagara County for senior night at the North Buffalo Ice Rink.

A little over halfway through the first period, Monsignor Martin moving it around, Lara Beecher sends it across the ice and Jacquie Klawon is there to tap it in for the goal! Monsignor Martin scores the only goal in the first period to lead 1-0.

Jump ahead to the second, and that’s when Monsignor Martin starts to go goal crazy! After scoring a goal in the first few minutes of the period, they add another with this sneaky shot to the two hole by Lara Beecher, making it a 3-0 game.

Just a minute and a half later, Mia Boyd brings it around behind the goal and sends a beautiful shot into the back of the net to bring Monsignor Martin up 4-0 with 4:30 left in the period.

Third period now, Moira Michaelski on a breakaway and she absolutely crushes that into the top shelf! It’s a 5-0 game just three minutes into the third.

Monsignor Martin would score three more goals in this one to defeat Niagara County with a final score of 8-0 on senior day.