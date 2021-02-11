Monsignor Martin hockey tops CASH 5-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The girls hockey season is finally underway in Western New York! Monsignor Martin and Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home opened up the season on Thursday afternoon at the North Buffalo rink.

It took a few minutes for the goals to start coming, but Monsignor Martin got the first puck in the back of the net of the 2021 season. Franke taps the rebound in for the score to give MM the 1-0 advantage.

It takes less than one minute for the second goal of the game. Lara Beecher with the one-on-one, she shoots and the puck pops off of the CASH goalie’s pads and into the net for the goal. Monsignor Martin led 2-0 after the first period.

MM would score three more goals in the final two periods and come away with the 5-0 shutout of CASH in the season opener.