Monsignor Martin wins first ever WNY private school girls hockey championship

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the addition of the St. Mary’s girls hockey team this year, WNY girls Federation hockey created the Private School Championship this year featuring back-to-back Fed champions Monsignor Martin and St. Mary’s.

It took until the final minutes of the first period for a goal, but Isabelle Fedele broke the seal with the put-back goal through the five-hole to give Monsignor Martin the 1-0 lead after one period.

Mia Boyd scored in the first minute of the second period and adds her second goal of the game with a dart to the top corner. It’s now 3-0.

Third period now, Fedele gets her second goal as she brings it around and chips it in to make it 4-0.

And a few minutes later, Boyd gets a hat trick as she comes from behind the net and finishes with the no-look sneak to give Monsignor Martin the 5-0 lead.

Monsignor Martin would score two more goals in the final minutes of the game to shutout St. Mary’s 7-0 and become the first Private School girls hockey champions!