Monsignor Martin wins first ever WNY private school girls hockey championship

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the addition of the St. Mary’s girls hockey team this year, WNY girls Federation hockey created the Private School Championship this year featuring back-to-back Fed champions Monsignor Martin and St. Mary’s.

It took until the final minutes of the first period for a goal, but Isabelle Fedele broke the seal with the put-back goal through the five-hole to give Monsignor Martin the 1-0 lead after one period.

Mia Boyd scored in the first minute of the second period and adds her second goal of the game with a dart to the top corner. It’s now 3-0.

Third period now, Fedele gets her second goal as she brings it around and chips it in to make it 4-0.

And a few minutes later, Boyd gets a hat trick as she comes from behind the net and finishes with the no-look sneak to give Monsignor Martin the 5-0 lead.

Monsignor Martin would score two more goals in the final minutes of the game to shutout St. Mary’s 7-0 and become the first Private School girls hockey champions!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WNY Olympians tracker: Schedule, results & more

Trending Now