Morse progressing, Nsekhe returns

Mitch Morse’s status continues to be the center of attention at One Bills Drive. The offensive lineman took anther positive step on Monday when he participated in the 11-on-11 portion of practice.

“There’s always work to be done but having Mitch back is obviously great for us as an offense,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “The knowledge that he brings, the communication, the leadership that he brings. It’s just fun to have him out there again.”

On Sunday, Sean McDermott said that Morse remains in concussion protocol.

The offensive line got another boost as right tackle Ty Nsekhe returned to the practice field. Nsekhe says that chemistry is crucial but believes they’ll enough practice time between now and the opener to get everyone on the same page.

“As an offensive line we have to work as a cohesive group so getting the timing down of what everyone does is very important and key to our success,” Nsekhe said. “Practice is a little harder than the game so if we can just the reps and just continue to gel as a unit we’ll be alright. “

Starting left guard Quinton Spain was held out of practice on Monday due to an ankle injury, McDermott said there was no timetable for his return. Cornerback Tre’Davious White was back on the field after suffering a quad injury during last week’s preseason game.