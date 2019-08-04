Morse remains in concussion protocol, Feliciano suffers shoulder injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a day off, Head Coach Sean McDermott and the Bills returned to the practice field at St. John Fisher College on Sunday with more injured members of their offensive line.

Jon Feliciano, who left Friday’s scrimmage, suffered a shoulder injury and will not practice. Spencer Long will also miss another day with knee soreness.

Center Mitch Morse remains in concussion protocol and has not practice since Saturday, July 27th.

With Morse still on the sideline, Russell Bodine once again served as center.

“I think when you look at some of the successful teams around the league, there is a layer of veterans on those teams and there’s no substitute for experience,” McDermott told reporters on Sunday. “I don’t care how good you are and how much you prepare, experience is real and so in this case, Russ is a veteran player with a ton of experience and a ton of wisdom at the center position he’s built up. So, that’s important for us.”

Among the other changes on the offensive line, rookie Cody Ford, who has only lined up at right tackle since camp started, moved inside to right guard with Ty Nsekhe sliding to right tackle.

Ford moves inside…



Bills 1st offensive line-



LT- Dawkins

LG- Spain

C- Bodine

RG- Ford

RT- Nsekhe — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 4, 2019

On the defensive side, rookie Ed Oliver began practice running with the first team defense.

Oliver with the 1st team and Jordan Phillips with 2nd defense — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 4, 2019

McDermott said he’s seen progress in the 9th overall pick and that he has benefited from former defensive tackle Kyle Williams, who has been at camp mentoring the rookie and fellow members of the d-line.

McDermott on Ed Oliver: “I would say he’s working hard. I think having Kyle here has certainly helped. I appreciate the way he took to Kyle. I think what we’re seeing is a young player that has some good plays and plays he wants back but continues to learn.” @news4buffalo #Bills — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) August 4, 2019

