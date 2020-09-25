Moss, Knox and Phillips out for Bills vs. Rams on Sunday

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) is tackled by New York Jets nose tackle Steve McLendon (99) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills running back Zack Moss has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the LA Rams, head coach Sean McDermott announced on WGR550 on Friday morning. The rookie did not practice on Wednesday due to a toe injury.

Tight end Dawson Knox is also out with a concussion that he sustained against the Dolphins in week two.

McDermott also declared linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips will not play against the Rams due to a quad injury.

As for the status of linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, McDermott says he will make a determination after watching them at practice on Friday.

“We’ll take a good look today and see where they are, they’ve been limited most of the week so we want to take a better look at them today and get a better feel of where they’re at,” McDermott said.

The full injury list for week three will be released on Friday afternoon.