Mount St. Mary softball upends Nichols 16-6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Nichols Vikings softball team finally started their 2021 schedule on Wednesday as they hosted Mount St. Mary.

The Thunder get hot early! Top of the first, runners on second and third, Paige Gaulin sends a grounder out to centerfield. Giana Rich and Sophia Young come home, Mount takes a 2-0 lead.

Bottom of the second now, Cassie Borowski pops up a bunt but Olivia Sheldon dives to make the incredible catch at the plate for the out!

Top of the third, Halana Illig pops it up to center, Grace Bargnesi tags and heads home but it thrown out at the plate. After that double play the catcher casually tosses the ball, but in that time Alexa Persico slides home for the third Thunder run of the game!

Bottom of the frame, Nichols finally gets on the board. #5 smacks a single out to center to score Lauren Geyer and Fallon Griffin. Vikings close the gap, 3-2.

Next batter up, Seina Spadone rips a shot to deep centerfield. Two Vikings would score on the standup triple, and Nichols takes a 4-3 lead.

Top of the fourth now, Gaulin with a blast to right-center field. Young comes home to tie the game up at four a piece.

The bats would stay hot for both teams, but it’s Mount St. Mary that comes away with the huge 16-6 victory.