Munnerlyn excited to join Bills, have joint practices with Panthers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With EJ Gaines on injured reserve, it was essentially a no-brainer for the Bills to scoop up cornerback Captain Munnelyrn.

He knows the defense, having spent time with head coach Sean McDermott in Carolina and played, as Munnerlyn explained, his best football.

“I think the defense just fit my style,” he said. “Especially at the nickel position and the toughness I bring. Coach McDermott, he likes blitzing. He’s not going to sit back, he’s going to get after you. I’m a great blitzer and I like to compete. I’m a competitor and I’m going to go out there and make plays.”

While Munnerlyn is excited about joining the Bills, after being released by the Panthers for the first time in his career earlier this year, the veteran cornerback knows there are questions about his age and is determined to prove he can still play.

“To make it a seventh round pick, 10 years in the league is already a blessing. But, the first time I was released was then. It was disappointing because I felt like I could still help those guys out a lot,” said Munnerlyn.

“You know, you guys are probably like, ‘oh, he’s old. He’s 31. How much he got left in the tank?’ I got a lot left in the tank. I prepared myself very well in the offseason to get myself in shape and prepare myself mentally to get ready to play football for a long time.”

Now heading to Carolina to practice against his former team for the week, Munnerlyn joked there’s going to be plenty of trash talk.

“I’m definitely going to have a little edge on me but at the same time, I’m going to be smart about it.,” the cornerback said adding, “I’m going to make some plays and guarantee when I make the plays they’re going to know about it.”