Music City wakeup for Bills defense

Tennessee Titans’ Kareem Orr (36) carries the ball as Buffalo Bills’ Darryl Johnson (92) hangs on in the second half of an NFL football game Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

NASHVILLE, T.N. (WIVB) — For a Bills defense that has been up and down for the first four games of the season, Tuesday night’s game against the Titans was definitely a down.

The Bills came out flat, gave up too many big plays, never gained momentum, couldn’t stop on third downs, the list goes on and on.

“We came down here and couldn’t get it done. If anything, they gave us more time to heal up, but we couldn’t get it done,” Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde said after the game to reporters on Zoom. “We just didn’t play our type of football, that’s why you saw the result that you saw.”

Buffalo held Titans star running back Derrick Henry to 19 carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns, but it was really the passing game that tore up the Bills D.

Ryan Tannehill completed 21 of 28 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns.

For a defense that hasn’t had to play from behind this season, the Bills were playing from behind for sixty full minutes.

“If you saw the score, you could tell it got out of hand. We had a couple plays we wanted to get back, once the bleeding started we couldn’t get it stopped,” Hyde said.

“Earlier in the week, I was joking they’d have fresh legs because they haven’t played, coming off the bye. All they heard about was media, teams across the league talking junk about how they couldn’t keep the situation with COVID in house and it was getting out. I could tell you if that was happening to us, the Buffalo Bills football team and everybody was coming at us how we couldn’t keep COVID under control, then a bye week, not knowing if we would play, it would fire us up. That’s no excuse for us, we gotta come down here prepared, prepare better and give out a better effort.”

“The result of this, we’re not going to go undefeated. That’s the one outcome of this. Good thing its a short week so we can flush it and move on to the next,” Hyde said.

Everyone knows it’s almost impossible to go undefeated through an entire 16-game NFL season. Every team has their bad games, and this was one for the Bills. So now, it’s time to learn from their mistakes and get it under control, because the reigning Super Bowl champs are coming to town next Monday.

“I think this team is different,” Hyde said. “We got a lot of vets on this team, everyone was keeping their head up, we were all like okay cool, we’re not going to go undefeated now. Let’s move on to next week, we got another big opponent, and they’re coming off a big loss. We can’t dwell on it, and we can’t let it beat us next week.”