N.Y. Giants name Joe Schoen of Buffalo Bills as their new GM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their new general manager.
Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch made the announcement Friday, a little more than a week after a starting a search in which they interviewed nine candidates in the first round and gave three a second interview.
“Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision for our team,” Mara said. “His philosophy and collaborative approach to building a roster and coaching staff align with what we were looking for in a general manager.”
Schoen got the nod over San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters and Kansas City’s executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.
Schoen faces a major rebuilding process. The Giants have made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012. They have had five straight double-digit losing seasons, including a 4-13 record this past season.
His first job will be to find a coach to replace Joe Judge, who was fired last week after posting a 10-23 in two seasons. Interviews probably will start next week.