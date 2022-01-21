N.Y. Giants name Joe Schoen of Buffalo Bills as their new GM

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, the NFL logo is displayed at midfield during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, FIle)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their new general manager.

Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch made the announcement Friday, a little more than a week after a starting a search in which they interviewed nine candidates in the first round and gave three a second interview.

“Throughout our search, Joe impressed us with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision for our team,” Mara said. “His philosophy and collaborative approach to building a roster and coaching staff align with what we were looking for in a general manager.”

Schoen got the nod over San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters and Kansas City’s executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

Schoen faces a major rebuilding process. The Giants have made the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012. They have had five straight double-digit losing seasons, including a 4-13 record this past season.

His first job will be to find a coach to replace Joe Judge, who was fired last week after posting a 10-23 in two seasons. Interviews probably will start next week.