NCCC to resume athletic competition in February 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County Community College announced on Tuesday that it plans to resume intercollegiate athletic competition in February of 2021. The indoor sports of men’s and women’s basketball, women’s volleyball and wrestling will be the first sports back.

“Going off the success we have seen with mitigating risk during the fall semester, we feel as if we can move forward in providing a safe and worthwhile opportunity for our student-athletes,” NCCC Director of Athletics Amanda Haseley said.

NCCC says they researched extensively to find a way to return to play in the new year, including evaluating other NCAA and USCAA schools participating in multiple sports, and seeing how preseason scrimmages, practices and workouts held on NCCC’s campus in the fall semester fared.

Spring sports are still on track to begin competition in March. Baseball, golf, softball and the fall sports of men’s and women’s soccer will take place in the spring.

All 2020-21 NJCAA athletes will not lose this year of eligibility, the NJCAA Board of Regents voted earlier this year to ensure that any lost time due to COVID-19 will not effect the athletes.