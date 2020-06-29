New England Patriots sign QB Cam Newton

The New England Patriots have reached an agreement with free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, bringing in the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player to help the team move on from three-time MVP Tom Brady.

The one-year deal is worth up to $7.5 million with incentives, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Newton missed 16 regular-season games over the last two years due to a foot injury that required a procedure. He also had multiple shoulder surgeries in his career.

Newton should step into a starting role in New England as the successor to future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.

The Bills play the Patriots on November 1st and December 28th.