New measures ensure safety for social distancing golfers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Getting out on the course and playing golf is the perfect way to exercise social distancing, while still getting exercise.

“Golf in and of itself is designed to be a solitary sport that you can play with people. Just because it’s solitary doesn’t mean it’s not fun,” golfer Rebecca Witter said. “You get to come out and literally it’s a breath of fresh air for you, and in this time we’re in with what’s going on in the world, there’s no better way to have a nice little release than to come out and swing the club.”

“I’ve never seen anything like it. We don’t have an available tee time today,” Diamond Hawk Director of Golf Operations Fred Zillner said. “All weekend we filled every tee time. It’s amazing. Every day is Saturday. Everybody’s home, they need something to do. This is the perfect social distancing sport, you don’t have to go close to anybody.”

“It’s very important for me, I’ve been doing basically close to nothing,” golfer Scott Plotkin said. “In my regular life I am a basketball player, I’d be playing at least twice a week, but as you know that’s closed down now. I usually would be going to the YMCA and working out four, five, six times a week, and now it’s down to zero as well. So golf is my outlet!”

The staff at the Diamond Hawk Golf Course are diligent about ensuring the safety of their guests, while still providing them a perfect way to relieve some stress.

“It’s been difficult because it’s something we haven’t dealt with before,” Zillner said. “We’ve put our credit card swipe outside, we use walkie talkies, the customers don’t touch them but we talk to them through walkie talkies. When they get here, they actually call us from the parking lot and then we have them come and swipe their credit cards then go to the tee. We have carts prepped and ready to go with the keys in them so that they can take them directly to the tees and then we just announce that it’s their time to go.”

“At the end when the carts come back, my employees don’t touch them first, they spray them down with a bleach mixture to sanitize them, then they will spray them down and put them away.”

“As of now, I don’t have to be closer than six feet to anyone ever. I don’t have to touch anything anyone else has touched with the exception of the golf cart, which they assure me has just been bleach washed before each patron gets to use it,” Plotkin said.

So if you’re getting tired of working out at home or walking around your neighborhood, getting out on the golf course is a great way to stay in shape while still maintaining that social distance.