New NFL policy states teams dealing with COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players could lead to forfeits

(WIVB) — Even with the postponements and rescheduling because of COVID-19 outbreaks among NFL teams, every game was played last year but if that can’t be accomplished this year, teams could face severe penalties.
The league made it clear it would not extend the season to accommodate a team that deals with a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players that causes a cancellation.
Commissioner Roger Goodell sent information for new policies in a memo Thursday stating that if a game cannot be rescheduled during the 18-week schedule because of a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players, the team that is dealing with the outbreak will forfeit the game resulting in a loss.
Last season we saw the league go to extreme lengths to make up any and all games moved because of teams dealing with positive COVID cases such as playing a game on a Tuesday (like the Bills had to because of the Titans outbreak) or a Wednesday. The NFL might not go that far this season.
