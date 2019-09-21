New rules at New Era Field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Bills are back home Sunday and there are several changes fans will need to know about it they are going to the game.

Fans arriving by limo and bus will no longer be allowed to tailgate next to their vehicles in the Bills Stadium lot. Stadium officials are encouraging fans to go to the Tailgate Village and the”Billevard”.

Orchard Park Police says they are increasing the number of officers at the game to keep an eye on the buses that park in private lots.

Fans will also be required pull up downloaded tickets to the game on their phones. Screen shots or photos will not work.