New year, new feel for Allen at training camp

Day one of Bills training camp is in the books. Josh Allen and the offense had an up and down day or as the second year quarterback put it, some good and some not too good.

A lot has changed since last year’s camp when Allen was the third string quarterback behind Nate Peterman and AJ McCarron.

“It’s extremely different knowing that I am getting the number one reps, whenever the ones are out there, those are my reps,” Allen told reporters after practice on Thursday. “Going back to last year, I don’t know, maybe I’m getting a couple threes or two here or there, and maybe switched into the ones here or there, just the feel that getting those reps are extremely crucial for quarterback.”

“There’s more clarity around who our quarterback is obviously and feeling good about also where Matt [Barkley] is at this point,” added head coach Sean McDermott. “I’m also interested how Tyree [Jackson] progresses through this camp and preseason.

It’s nice to have a player in his second year that you feel good about that now we can talk more about educating Josh on the NFL game and situational football. It’s not as much about answering some of the unknowns as much as it is developing him as an overall and complete football player. at this point.”

One of the big questions entering camp was who would be starting along the offensive line?

On day one it Dion Dawkins was at left tackle, Quinton Spain at left guard, Mitch Morse was the center, right tackle was Cody Ford, and Jon Feliciano was at right guard.

Of course, the competition for starting jobs on the o-line is just getting started.