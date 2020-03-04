Newfane, Allegany-Limestone, Lancaster advance to Section VI Finals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Section VI Semifinals continued at Buffalo State on Tuesday evening, with classes B2 and AA hitting the hardwood with the hopes of making it to the championship game on Saturday.

OLMSTED VS. NEWFANE

The first semifinal match up of the evening was a Class B2 affair between top seed Olmsted and fourth seed Newfane.

Owls on an early run in this one, Marciano Lamar stepping up to the arc and sinks a beautiful three from the elbow, Olmsted takes a 7-2 lead two minutes into the game.

But that’s when Newfane put the pedal to the metal! Just under three left in the quarter, Panthers on the offensive, they slap it out to the top of the key to a wide open Duece Capen for the three. Newfane leads 11-7.

One minute left in the first, Connor MacEvoy brings it down and takes it in himself for the basket and one, it’s now a 15-8 ballgame.

Second quarter action now, off the steal it’s going to be a layup by Garrett Srock to bring Newfane up 20-12.

The Panthers keep up the intensity to top Olmsted 72-48 and advance to the Section VI championship game for the third time in four years!

ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE VS FREDONIA

In the second game of the day, Allegany-Limestone and Fredonia went to battle to see who would face Newfane in the B2 championship game on Saturday.

This was really a tale of two halves.

Fredonia led at the end of both of the first quarters, with a slim 13-12 lead at the end of the first, and stretched that to a 21-17 lead to head into the half, but Allegany-Limestone really turned up the heat in the second half.

The Gators closed out the third quarter on an 8-0 run to lead 33-28 going into the final minute of play.

Allegany-Limestone went into the final minute and a half of the game with a nine point lead, but Fredonia scored 10 points in 51 seconds to bring this one down to the wire. Casey Curran nailed the go-ahead three with 15 seconds left on the clock to lift Allegany-Limestone to the 42-40 win!

The Gators will face Newfane on Saturday at 12 at Buffalo State in the Section VI B2 Championship.

NIAGARA FALLS VS. LANCASTER

Defending Section VI champs Niagara Falls looked to continue to ride that one-seed into the championship game again this season, but first they had to go through fifth seed Lancaster.

The Wolverines and Legends traded baskets throughout the first quarter, but Lancaster went on a 13-3 run to end the half with a 32-29 lead over Niagara Falls.

Like Lancaster’s run at the end of the second, Niagara Falls went on a 10-0 run to end the third. The Wolverines led 49-45 with eight minutes left to play.

Lancaster made some crucial baskets in the final quarter as the Legends complete the upset over Niagara Falls, downing the Wolverines 65-57!

The Legends will face Wednesday night’s winner between Jamestown and Orchard Park in the AA Championship game on Saturday at 3:30 at Buff State.