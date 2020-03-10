Heather Prusak joins News 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 Buffalo is proud to announce Heather Prusak as the newest member of our Sports team.

The veteran sports reporter and anchor has for five-plus years covered sports across Western New York, where she is proud to hail from and call home. Heather is a graduate of Hamburg High School and Syracuse University.

Heather is excited to make the jump to News 4 Buffalo, recently announced as the Official Broadcast Station of the Buffalo Bills, and home of the University at Buffalo Bulls and the Buffalo Bisons.

Heather will join sports director Josh Reed, photographer Scott Swenson, producer Mike Courtney, digital multimedia journalist Mary Margaret Johnson, and newly-welcomed Brian Chojnacki and Jerry Sullivan in the sports department.

Heather begins on April 7.