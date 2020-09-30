News 4 Sports welcomes Paul Stockman to the team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is pleased to announce that Paul Stockman will be joining the team as a sports reporter.

“I’m very excited to join the WIVB sports team,” he says. “I know the people of Buffalo love their Bills, Sabres and all sports in between, and I can’t wait to be part of the community of fans and people in western New York. I hope to do a quality job that the people of Buffalo will enjoy.”

Paul brings eight years of broadcasting experience with him as he comes to the Queen City from WTVM in Columbus, Georgia.

“I’m also grateful for the five years I spent at WTVM in Columbus, he says. “They’ve helped me become a better reporter and I hope to carry what I’ve learned to the Buffalo market. Also, thanks to WIVB for giving me a chance to tell the stories of the athletes and I’m excited to start.”

Paul will officially join the News 4 team this November.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.