Next stop on the UB revenge tour: Ohio

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been an outstanding year of football for the UB Bulls this season. From record-breaking performances to taking down the last two MAC champions by an average of 25.5 points, the Bulls are sitting alone at the top of the MAC East, and are one win away from grabbing the MAC East title and punching their ticket to Detroit in the MAC Championship game.

But first, UB has to go through the Ohio Bobcats.

Last season, the Bulls fell to the Bobcats in a one-point, overtime heartbreaker in quarterback Kyle Vantrease’s first start of the season. That dropped the Bulls to 2-4 on the season, and they opened up MAC play with an 0-2 record.

Ohio is the next stop when it comes to the revenge tour for the Bulls this season.

“I think a lot of our team leaders and guys that have been on the field for those games, someone had mentioned about revenge and those things earlier, they’re aware of that and have respect for that team, they’ve turned the page to focus on get ready,” UB Head Coach Lance Leipold said. “They know what’s at stake with a win. Pretty much all of us want to control our own fate so to speak by doing things, if you don’t win on Saturday, you don’t control your fate anymore, you have to rely on thing to happen. Great sense of purpose, great challenge, we need to have a great week of preparation to head down there and get a win.”

“It’s going to mean a lot. We had a heartbreaking loss last year, they whooped up on us my freshman year, all the years I’ve been here we haven’t beat Ohio, I haven’t beat Ohio, and I definitely want to beat them,” UB running back Jaret Patterson said. “That’s our goal. That’s why I feel like this team is different from years in the past, we don’t really reflect on the game, we have to have a quick turnaround, get focused on our next opponent, and I feel like this is going to be a good challenge for us. This team is definitely going to be ready when we take off to play Ohio.”

While Coach Leipold says he and his coaching staff don’t look to previous years to give them any kind of motivation, he knows that some of his players do.

“If revenge or things like that is the motivation, if looking at last year’s outcomes of games motivates you in your preparation, motivates you in the weight room, motivates you in your film study, motivates you in how you’re taking care of your body, then motivates your practice intensity, then I’m all for it,” Leipold said. “As things have progressed here, we also have to understand that when we line up, we’re going to get people’s best shot too, and whatever it is to be ready for kickoff, that’s what we need to do.”

“If we can play well and clean things up, we can play with most anyone in our league. That kind of fuels the fire as they watch the film.”