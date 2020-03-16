NFL Draft will proceed April 23-25

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) The 2020 NFL Draft will still take place April 23 thru 25, but with some changes.

All public draft events in Las Vegas are canceled. The league says it is exploring innovative options for how the draft process will be conducted but did say the selection process will be televised.

“This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens,” said Commissioner Goodell. “While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl.”