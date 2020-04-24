2020 NFL Draft: Around the AFC East

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa plays in an NCAA football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tagovailoa is a likely first round pick in the NFL Draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even though Buffalo doesn’t have a first-round pick this year, that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of things to watch if you’re a Bills fan. We’re taking a look at what the rest of the division is doing while Brandon Beane and company watches and waits for round two on Friday.

AFC East 2020 first-round picks:

Dolphins – With the 5th overall pick, Miami got their quarterback and selected, Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama. Just like the Bills have been searching for their franchise quarterback since Jim Kelly retired and hoped they found it in Josh Allen, the Dolphins are in a similar situation. They’re now hoping Tagovailoa can develop into that guy for Miami and fill the void left by Dan Marino.

Despite his injury history, the Dolphins go with the former Alabama star. In 2019, Tagovailoa’s season was cut short after dislocating his right hip just nine games into the year which ended his season. But when healthy, he is a stud. In just those nine games last season Tagovailoa threw for 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions. In 2018 he finished second in the Heisman Trophy race.

The Dolphins still have two more picks in the first round.