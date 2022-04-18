Alabama’s John Metchie is coming off a very good 2021 season. The wide receiver hauled in 96 receptions for over 1,100 yards and 8 touchdowns. His season was cut short in the SEC championship game when the tore his ACL. Follow Alabama prospect Jameson Williams also suffered a knee injury at the end of the season, the two players have spent a lot of time together leading up to the draft.

“We rehab together in the same place,” Metchie said. “We rehab together every day so we’re together every day training and rehabbing just back on the road to getting to be able to run some routes.”

Steady is the good word to describe Metchie. He does a lot of things good but nothing great. He has the ability to line up on the outside or inside and playing at Alabama has him ready for the next level.

“Our fundamentals of who we are and the discipline and the attention to detail in our craft and how we approach our craft, everything we’ve learned at Alabama just bringing that same winning energy and winning spirit to the NFL,” Metchie said.

Alabama has become a wide receiver factory the last few seasons. Producing players like DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Henry Ruggs III and now Jameson Williams and John Metchie.

“What doesn’t make Alabama attractive for receivers?” Metchie asked. “I feel like if you just watch Alabama football the last couple of years as a receiver as a football player what doesn’t look attractive about it? You’re playing with the best, you’re competing with the best, you’re with the best head coach and you’re in a lot of games I don’t see how you’re wrong there really.”

Metchie is projected to be a 2nd or 3rd round pick.