Auburn’s Roger McCreary is one of the top cornerback prospects in the draft. He comes to the NFL with a lot of experience, he played in 42 games for the Tigers and had six interceptions during his career. McCreary is versatile and that’s something team’s value at the next level.

“I can play corner, I can play nickel, I can move around anywhere that a coach wants me to play,” McCreary said. “It’s just that instinct that I have and that dog mentality. That’s what I bring to the team and I feel like I can do that right away.”

McCreary is arguably the best man-to-man cover guy in the draft. He’s enjoys the challenge of going one-on-one with the other team’s top wide receiver. It only makes sense that one of his favorite NFL players to watch is Tre’Davious White.

“When I first saw the Bills and the guys that they’ve got, I was just like ‘wow who is that guy right there?'” McCreary said. “You could see him every time on the field. I love corners who are sticky, and every time that’s how he is. You can tell he has that mentality of, he’s playing the next play. He’s going against the best guy and he does it every time and is comfortable with it and that’s why I like him.”

Playing in the Bills zone scheme with Tre’Davious is an idea McCreary could get used to.

“I feel like I would be great for that scheme, and also playing on the side of that guy I know they’re not going to throw the ball at him so I’m happy that it’s coming my way so I’d be happy to play with him,” McCreary said.

McCreary is projected to be a late 1st round or 2nd round draft pick.