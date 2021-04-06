30-in-30: Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie

Boston College linebacker Isaiah McDuffie plays against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo native Isaiah McDuffie missed most of the 2019 season with a knee injury but bounced back with a strong senior season. McDuffie led Boston College in tackles, he also had three sacks and an interception. The Bennett High School product wouldn’t mind landing in his own backyard on draft day.

“I had a couple of interviews with the Bills,” McDuffie said. “They all went well so I’m just excited about the process that’s my hometown team so you know that would definitely be big if that happens.”

McDuffie’s college coach says he’s the new prototype for outside linebackers in the NFL.

“He’s extremely physical he plays with his hair on fire he practices that way he’s extremely tough I think in a league where you need guys who can run that’s what he can do he’s a linebacker they can run and that’s very important right now in most NFL schemes the way the game is going,” Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley said.

Isaiah is viewed by many NFL scouts as a developemental linebacker. A young player who would be best served learing behind veterans early in his career. McDuffie is projected to be a late round draft pick or a priority undrafted free agent.