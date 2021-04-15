30-in-30: Georgia Edge Rusher Azeez Ojulari

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari is like a missile coming off the edge and chasing down quarterbacks. Ojulari had 8.5 sacks and forced 4 fumbles this season for the Bulldogs. He is arguably the best pass rusher in this year’s draft. Here’s what he says sets him apart from other players in the draft.

“I feel like my versatility and the way I use my hands and the way I bend I feel like I’m the most bendy,” Ojulari said. “I’ve got an explosive first step. I can also drop in coverage too so you’re not just getting a pass rusher out of me I can play all 3 downs for sure.”

Azeez created a lot of big plays for the Georgia defense. He led the SEC in sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles. Shaq Barrett, the Tampa Bay Bucanneers linebacker, is a player he tries to emulate.

“I just love the way he plays and the way he bends to get to the quarterback, edge rusher, he can dip, outside moves, he’s got it all, he’s an all-around player so I model my game after him,” Ojulari said.

Ojulari’s career at Georgia was more than just impressive numbers. He received a lot of praise for his leadership and was named a team captain as a redshirt freshman. Azeez won’t have to wait long to hear his name called on draft day. He’s projected to be a first round pick.