Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer started 21 games during his career at Georgia. He spent the majority of playing time at left tackle but during the biggest game of his career— the National Championship game– he switched to right guard and his presence in the run game helped the Bulldogs win the title. He believes his college experience has him ready for the next level.

“I’m a physical football player,” Salyer said. “I’m a Georgia-bred UGA dog football player and we’re physical every day at practice. If you saw us practice, we get physical, we get into it, we enjoy practicing. We enjoy the grind and the work, so I’m a grinder, I’m a worker, I’m consistent, I’m relentless.”

Jamaree has ideal size to excel as an interior lineman in the NFL. Salyer says he’ll bring more than just physicality to his new team.

“I’m also a very smart football player,” Salyer said. “I’m a great kid. I have great character. I’m a high character guy. That speaks for itself. You can ask anybody. Ask them that question, and that’s gonna echo because that’s what I take pride in, being a high character guy, not having to put my family in positions to have to answer for me for anything that I’ve done or anything like that.”

Jameree is projected to a 2nd or 3rd round pick.