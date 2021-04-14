30-in-30: Joseph Ossai, Edge, Texas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Born and raised in Nigeria, Joseph Ossai wasn’t introduced to football until his family moved to the United States. When he was in 7th graded he traded a soccer ball for a football and his passion for the game took off.

“I think football is the one sport where one position truly depends on the other position to do his job so in that sense to creates a brotherhood and it’s a true team sport,” Ossai said after pro day.

The edge rusher from Texas racked up 10 sacks, 29.5 tackles for loss and forced four fumbles over the last two seasons for the Longhorns.

Samuel Cosmi is one of the top offenisve lineman in the draft and spent the last few years going against Ossai during practice.

“He’s one of the most hard-working guys on and off the field,” Cosmi said. “Going against Joe every day I had to bring my best and give everything I’ve got and that made each other better like the saying iron sharpens iron.”

Ossai was asked to lineup at different positions during his time Texas and believes he can play defensive end or outside linebacker at the next level.

“I’ve played all over the place so I don’t care where they want me to play as long as I have a coach who can develop me in that area and give me the tools I need to succeed. I will play safety if you teach me.”

Ossai is projected to be a 2nd round pick in the upcoming draft.