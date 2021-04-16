30-in-30: LSU Safety Jacoby Stevens

LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) pulls in an interception in the end zone on a pass intended for Texas A&M wide receiver Kendrick Rogers (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. LSU won 50-7. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Safety Jacoby Stevens was a 3 year starter on the LSU defense. The physical defensive back finished last season with 63 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and 3 sacks. Stevens has been in contact with the Bills during the pre-draft process and made it clear that if he lands in Buffalo he will be in the shadow of another former LSU defensive back.

“One of the questions that was asked was what would you do your first day coming to Buffalo and I said that I would go find Tre’ White wherever he is at and I would glue myself to him and make him become my mentor even if he wanted to or not he would become my mentor if I were to go to Buffalo probably annoy him a little bit but that somebody that you just tag yourself with and you learn from and you soak up as much information as possible even when he comes back to Baton Rouge I don’t talk as much when he’s around I just sit next to him and I listen and I listen to what he has to say what’s going on in the NFL his learning experience he may not know that but I’m soaking up everything that he says because he’s one of those type of guys,” Stevens said.

That’s pretty good player to learn from. Stevens was considered the undisputed leader of the Tigers defense during his senior season. He played several possitions in college including both safety spots, linebacker, and dime back. The biggest knock on Jacoby is where he fits best at the next level.

“I think the game is kind of going towards a positionless game where it’s becoming like basketball. Coach “O” said it best basketball on turf,” Stevens said. It’s getting to the point where you’re going to have to just basically be ready for matchups so any specific position I don’t have just one that I prefer or the other I’m willing to play anything especially anything to help the team win.”

Stevens is projected to be a day 3 pick.