30-in-30: LSU WR Terrace Marshall

(WIVB) — LSU’s Terrace Marshall may be one of the most underrated players in the upcoming draft. Marshall put up huge stats the last two seasons for the Tigers. In 19 games, he had 1,400 yards receiving and 23 touchdowns. LSU has produced a lot of talented NFL wide receivers and that trend will continue in this year’s draft.

“The NFL at the end of the day is still a game of football the thing I’ve been doing the whole life it’s second nature to me so I feel like everything that I did in college I’ll be able to carry it on to the NFL.” Marshall said.

Marshall opted out after 7 games this season and still had 10 touchdowns catches. He has a great combination of size and speed. Terrace says his versatility sets him apart from some of the other prospects.

“To play inside and outside and be able to produce the same amount of numbers and score the same amount of touchdowns,” Marshall added he’ll be a great locker room guy. “I’m just going to get a great teammate overall. You’re going to get a hard worker, if not the hardest in the room one of the hardest workers. You’re just gonna get that dog, somebody who was going to take advantage of the opportunities he’s given and don’t take it for granted.”

Marshall is projected to be a 2nd round pick.