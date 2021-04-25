30-in-30: Michigan Edge Kwity Paye

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye is seen during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Michigan’s Kwity Paye is widely considered one of the top edge rushers in the NFL draft. He had 66 tackles and 8.5 sacks in 16 games over the last 2 seasons. Kwitty was a 2-year starter for the Wolverines and is expected to make an immediate impact at the next level. Hearing his named called during the draft is something he’s thought about since childhood.

“At times when I start thinking about it my heart starts to beat fast just because when I was in middle school I dreamed like man I hope I get the chance to play in the NFL,” Paye said.

As a 6th grader, Kwity wrote down insperational quotes and sayings and kept them in his wallet.

“Some of the quotes were… ‘Nothing worth having comes easy. Nothing will get in the way of achieving my dreams,'” Paye said.

Those dreams will become a reality on Thursday. Kwity seems physically and mentally ready to make the jump to the next level.

“I know at times when guys go to the league when they have all this different stuff around them and they get caught up in all the noise and I’m kind of a guy that just focuses on football that’s what I do for a living and that’s what I will continue to do I’m not going to let anything distract me from my goals and asperations. I’m just going to go in there every single day and give the team everything that I’ve got,” Paye said.

Paye day is expected to be Thursday during the first round.