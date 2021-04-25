30-in-30: North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt

North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt (21) tries to strip the ball from Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Chazz Surratt was a big-time playmaker for the UNC defense the last two seasons. He led the Tar Heels in tackles in 2019 and 2020. The linebacker also showed a knack for rushing the quarterback. Chazz had 12.5 sacks the last two years. It wasn’t that long ago he was trying to avoid sacks. Surratt started his college career at quarterback but made the jump to linebacker prior to the 2019 season.

The things he learned as a quarterback really helped him when he started trying to figure out the plays on defense and he was all over the place,” North Carolina head coach Mack Brown said. “We look up and he’s running down screens and he’s just got a feel for the game.”

“In the NFL everyone is big, fast, and strong but you have to be able to separate yourself mentally so I think that’s going to help me out and I can use that as an advantage going forward in my career,” Surratt said.

Surratt was a 2-time first team All-ACC selection so it’s safe to say the transition from quarterback to linebacker went well. Mack Brown believes he’s just scratching the surface of what he’ll become at the next level.

“To me you have to draft Chazz because his upside is unbelievable because he’s only played 2 years and there’s no telling how good he can really be,” Brown said. “It’s because he can play all over the field and when we needed a pass rusher we put him up at outside backer and brought him and and he was one our best pass rushers.”

Chazz has talked to the Bills during the pre-draft process and is projected to be a 3rd round pick. He’s not the only family member in the draft. His brother, Sage Surratt, a wide receiver at Wake Forest, is expected to be a late round pick.