30-in-30: Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore

(WIVB) — Elijah Moore was a 3-year starter at Ole Miss. He capped off a really good college career with an exceptional final season. Moore led all of college football in receiving yards and catches per contest. In just 8 games— he had 86 receptions for nearly 1,200 yards and hauled in 8 touchdowns. Elijah will likely be a slot receiver in the NFL and a chess piece that offenses can move around but he’s up for whatever an offense needs.

“I just feel like it’s my mental,” Moore said about his ability to play all over the field. “I love learning positions. I’m going to love and embrace wherever you guys put me. I love to be coached and I’m gonna work extremely hard. If I’m not good at it now I’m going to be great at it later.”

Moore is large on talent, but size is a different story. He’s only 5’9″, 178 lbs but his college coach says he plays much bigger than his build.

“The guy plays physical,” Lane Kiffin said about Moore. “Sometimes there’s guys that size and they don’t. They’re not tough, this is a very tough kid, this kids wired right. This kid is wired like Amari Cooper and Derrick Henry all there is is football, it’s all he knows, it’s how he works and how he prepares and how he practices.”

Moore was a 1st team All-SEC selection last season and is expected to be a late 1st round or early 2nd round selection.