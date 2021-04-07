30-in-30: Penn State DE Jayson Oweh

Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh (28) lines up against Ohio State in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Prior to the pro day at Penn State a member of the Nittany Lions coaching staff said it would be a ‘”fireworks show” and the prospects didn’t disappoint.

Jayson Oweh’s pro day at Penn State was off the charts. The 257 lb defensive end ran a blazing a 4.36 second 40-yard dash. There are running backs and wide recievers in the NFL who don’t run that fast. Oweh’s draft stock need a boost after a so-so senior season in which he didn’t record a sack. That was a disappointment following a 2019 season in which he burst onto the scene with 5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

“Maybe the production wasn’t there but in terms of just skill wise I was way better this past year it just help me to understand what I really have to hold on I was focused on just trying to focus on having flex and move now I can really hone in on speed to power honing on timing the hands better honing on confronting the tackle instead of trying to run around him,” Oweh Said.

Oweh has all of the measurables of a great prospect but the team that calls his name on draft day will be doing so based on potential and athleticism. Oweh is projected to be a late 1st round or 2nd round selection and has the looks of a boom or bust prospect.