30-in-30: Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) runs with the ball after a catch during the first half of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game against Memphis in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth is widely considered the second best tight end in the upcoming draft. In 2019, he was a 2nd team All-American, hauling in 7 touchdowns for the Nittany Lions. 2020 was off to another promising start but a shoulder injury cut his season short after just 4 games.

“It taught me a lot of things about adverisity and always taking care of my body,” Freiermuth said. “I’m thankful for my shoulder injury kinding of showimg me what it’s like to go through adversity.”

Despite missing half the season, Freiermuth was still a 1st team Big10 selection. His 16 touchdown catches in 3 seasons is a program record for a tight end. A record he took from Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki.

“Mike had success at Penn State and in the NFL right now so I definitely use him as a resource,” Freiermuth said. “I use all of the tight ends from Penn State who are in the league right now as resources. It’s kind of like a fraternity of tight ends we always bounce ideas of each other and talk about ways to get better.”

Pat wears number 87 just like one of his favorite players— Rob Gronkowski. He was even given the nickname “Baby Gronk” while at Penn State but it wasn’t by choice.

“The guys I look up to are obviously Gronk just watching him growing up but I don’t like the name “Baby Gronk” I definately watched him and he’s a role model,” Freiermuth said.

The biggest knock on Freiermuth is blocking. That’s an area he’ll need to improve at the next level. He’s projected to be a 2nd round pick in the draft.