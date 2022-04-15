“You’ve got to be relentless you’re out there fighting for your food you’re like a lion trying to get after a gazelle.”

George Karlaftis sounds like George of the Jungle. The Purdue edge rusher is a monster chasing down quarterbacks. His stats don’t jump off the page, just 4.5 sacks last season, but he faced a lot of double and triple-teams, making that stat a little misleading.

“How you affect the game is really the ultimate factor,” Karlaftis said. “I was able to affect opposing offenses. I was able to garner attention for myself and have two or three blockers on me at all times which freed up our other guys, so I think that’s more significant at the end of the day. I think to a certain extent sacks are overrated. I know that’s what people like the sacks and all that, but I think the way that you can affect the quarterback and pressure the quarterback and affect the game is more significant.”

Stopping the run is the biggest question surrounding Karlaftis as he gets ready for the NFL.

“I pride myself in being as good as I am in the run as I am in the pass,” Karlaftis said. “That’s something that I’ve worked on a lot. I still have a ways to go I think, but I think if you look at the 2019 tape the 2020 tape and the 21 tape, there’s a big difference, some big strides in the way I play the run and set the edge and make plays in the run.”

His journey to the draft started in Greece with water polo. Karlaftis grew up in Athens and at 13 years old was a member of the under-16 national water polo team. He learned some valuable lesson in the pool.

“I was practicing with grown men that’s no exaggeration, and playing against better competition,” Karlaftis said. “Kind of like you do going from high school to college working long hours and grinding for what you want.”

At the age of 13, Karlaftis moved the US after his father passed away. That’s when he was introduced to football and he’s never looked back. George is projected to be a 1st round pick.