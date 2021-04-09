30-in-30: UB defensive end Malcolm Koonce

(WIVB) — UB’s Malcolm Koonce terrorized MAC quarterbacks the past two seasons. The Bulls defensive end racked up 14 sacks in just 17 games. His best performance came in the 2019 Bahamas Bowl win when he was named the defensive MVP. Koonce says the NFL team that gives him a chance will get a player willing to do whatever it takes to be successful.

“A dude with a dog mentality. A dude that’s there every day trying to get better a guy that’s intrigued and interested in getting better and just wants to win,” Koonce said following UB’s Pro Day.

One of the big questions that NFL teams will need to figure out is where Koonce is a better fit… defense end or outside linebacker. The answer varies depending on the team. UB head coach Lance Leipold says teams are interested in Koonce and have been doing plenty of research.

“A very intriguing intriguing prospect for many NFL teams. They see the athleticism, the ability to get around the corner,” Leipold told reporters at UB’s Pro Day. “He has good height but he has long arms, his arm length for what his height is exceptional. This is a guy that’s going to play better football down the road.”

Koonce is projected to be a 6th or 7th round draft pick. A team looking for a young pass rusher they can develop could end up with a gem late in the draft.