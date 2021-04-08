30-in-30: Wyatt Hubert

(WIVB) — Kansas State’s Wyatt Hubert is coming off an outstanding 2020 season for the Wildcats.

The defensive end racked up 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He was also the only defensive player in the conference to receive a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection. Hubert believes his football smarts will help him succeed at the next level.

“My football IQ, my knowledge of the game, it’s something that exceeds a lot of players,” Hubert said at his Pro Day. “How many different positions I played and how experienced I am at multiple positions that’s the main thing that sets me apart.”

Hubert mentioned the different positions he’s played and that will benefit him at the next level where he could be asked to play on the edge or outside linebacker.

“The main teams that I’ve been talking to I’d definitely be an outside linebacker,” Hubert said.

“I may be a little undersized as a true 4-3 down defensive end, hand in the dirt type of guy but I did that a Kansas State so I have experience with that and that’s what makes me so versatile. I can do that and I can play outside backer with all the dropping experience in man-to-man coverage experience that we had here in Kansas State. The defense we have here at Kansas State is similar to NFL styles of defense.”

Jim Nagy, the Director of the Senior Bowl, calls Hubert one of most underrated prospects in ‘21 draft. He’s projected to be a day 2 selection.