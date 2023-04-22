(WIVB) — Andrew Vorhees’ dream took a hit this spring.

Projected as a top-50 pick a few months ago, disaster struck for the interior offensive lineman at the NFL Combine, suffering a torn ACL during workouts.

However, that didn’t stop him from doing the workouts he could do. After his injury, he tossed away the crutches and did the bench press for an impressive 38 reps at 225 pounds.

That was a showing of how his career has gone. In six seasons at USC, he got experience at every position on the offensive line except for center and was a first team All-American at left guard this past season.

“Right around 3,600 career snaps at USC. Whenever you have the opportunity to be out on the field and get that rep in a live situation setting I think that’s just a tool you can put in the toolbelt as I like to call it,” Vorhees said.

He was part of a USC squad this past season that went 11-3 and appeared in the Pac-12 championship game as well as the Cotton Bowl. The Trojans won 44 games through his six seasons with the program.

The coach that signed me out of high school, Neil Calloway, my offensive line coach, one of the first things he told me was work hard and good things will happen,” Vorhees said. “That was something I kept near and dear to my heart throughout the 6 years I was at USC and I would like to think it worked out pretty well.”

After his injury, Vorhees will most likely have to sit out the entirety of the first year of his NFL career. However, if he makes a full recovery and returns to his past form, he could be this year’s steal of the draft.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.