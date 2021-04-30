Bills select Miami DE Gregory Rousseau with 30th pick

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Miami’s Gregory Rousseau (15) tackles Duke’s Deon Jackson (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Miami and Duke in Durham, N.C. Rousseau was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America first-team, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Thursday night’s first round pick addressed a need for the Buffalo Bills. They selected defensive end Gregory Rousseau out of the University of Miami (FL) with the 30th overall selection.

Rousseau had a solid career with the Hurricanes. He opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, but produced good numbers in 2019. That year, he had 15.5 sacks, 54 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He’s a big guy to put on the defensive line. The Miami product stands at 6′ 7″ according to ESPN.com.

Buffalo picking him gives them another guy on the defensive line that can get after the quarterback. At times, the Bills struggled with QB pressure in 2020. They finished the season ranked in the middle of the pack, 15th in the NFL in sacks last year.

It’s the second straight year the Bills have drafted a defensive lineman with their first pick. Last year, they selected AJ Epenesa in the second round.