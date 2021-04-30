Bills select Wake Forest DE Carlos “Boogie” Basham Jr. in 2nd Round

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (16) is sacked by Wake Forest’s Carlos Basham Jr. (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After going with a defensive end in the first round, the Bills went back to the D-line in round number two. They selected Wake Forest defensive end Carlos “Boogie” Basham Jr. with the 61st overall selection.

The ACC defensive lineman had a solid final two years in school. He finished 2019 with 11 sacks and forced 3 fumbles. Then this past year he had 5 sacks in just 7 games. Basham opened eyes again at his pro day when he ran a 4.59 40-yard dash. He played in a 4-3 defense at Wake Forest, similar to what the Bills run.

Basham joins Gregory Rousseau, the first round pick out of Miami, as another player to bolster the defensive line, an area the Bills needed to improve after finishing 15th last season in sacks on defense.

News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed

Buffalo picks again in the third round, the 93rd overall selection.