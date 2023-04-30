BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the NFL Draft officially having wrapped up on Sunday, here is what the analysts are saying about the Bills’ newest class of rookies.

Analysts also graded the Bills’ performance.

Bills full class:

Round 1, pick 25: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Round 2, pick 59: OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Round 3, pick 91: LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

Round 5, pick 150: WR Justin Shorter, Florida

Round 7, pick 230: OG Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

Round 7, pick 252: CB Alex Austin, Oregon State

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Grade: A

“I thought the Bills would move up for a pass-catcher in the first round, and that’s what they did to land Kincaid. Torrence was a steal because of the power and nimble feet he’ll provide in the run game and Williams should play immediately in Tremaine Edmunds’ old spot.

They picked an outside receiver with downfield ability in Shorter, who could push Gabe Davis. Broeker could have easily been a top-150 selection because of his toughness inside and experience at tackle. Austin has potential as a physical outside corner.“

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Grade: B-

“They took tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first, which will help the passing game. He is a move tight end who will make things easier in the middle of the field. He’s not a great blocker. Torrence will be a brute if his knees hold up. Fifth-round receiver Justin Shorter is a taller receiver who can run.”

Matt Verderame, Sports Illustrated

Grade: B

“The Bills got excellent value over the first two rounds, snagging Kincaid on the first night before landing Torrence to beef up their interior on Friday evening. Buffalo wasn’t expected to take a tight end after extending Dawson Knox last offseason, but Kincaid gives it another weapon to stretch defenses down the seam. In the latter round, the Bills again focused largely on offense with Shorter and Broeker, who should be depth pieces for the next year or two, with Shorter playing on special teams. Williams is intriguing, as Buffalo is thin at linebacker after watching Tremaine Edmunds leave in free agency.“

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Grade: C

“Brandon Beane and the Bills didn’t have a good offensive skill position draft as Kincaid was a head-scratcher early given the passing game’s limited use of the tight end and also having Dawson Knox. Shorter, a big deep threat, left them well short for key receiver help and then it was odd to ignore running back. Torrence and Williams at least can start and help right away, but the Bills left a lot on the table with this draft class.“

Nate Davis, USA Today

Grade: B-

“With QB Josh Allen recently admitting he’ll soon have to gear down his running, felt like the AFC champs pivoted to supporting him in that effort. Dalton Kincaid was widely rated as the top tight end in a deep class of them, even garnering unfair comparisons to Travis Kelce. The first-rounder should become a needed volume option between WRs Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. Mauling second-round G O’Cyrus Torrence ought to make the pocket more comfortable for Allen if not improve the running game for guys actually charged with carrying the ball.“