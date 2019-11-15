NFL fines Steelers, Browns $250K each; Browns’ Garrett suspended for rest of regular, postseason at minimum

(WIVB) — Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns organizations have each been fined $250,000 following an incident in Thursday night’s game.

On the Browns, players Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi have been suspended without pay. One Steelers player faced the same fate — Maurkice Pouncey.

Garrett’s suspension time is in indefinite, but he will be gone for a minimum of the rest of the regular season and postseason. He must meet with the Commissioner’s Office prior to a decision on his reinstatement.

Pouncey will be gone for three games and Ogunjobi was suspended for one game.

All three players were additionally fined.

Discipline for other players will be forthcoming, NFL officials say.

The suspensions may be appealed within three business days.