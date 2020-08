NFL Players on COVID-19 List: Friday, August 7th

(WIVB) - Late last winter, Blake Urquhart was at his job as a substitute teacher in the Stanley Falk school in Buffalo, working with children with special needs. One of the kids, who knew Urquhart was a baseball coach, asked what he had planned for the weekend.

Urquhart, an assistant at Canisius College, said he was doing a camp. When the boy asked how much it cost, Blake said $150. Camp money is how a lot of college coaches supplement their income. But it occurred to him that most of the kids, many of whom got free lunch at school, could never afford it.