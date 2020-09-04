NFL Players on COVID-19 List: Friday, September 4th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- UB Stadium is going to be quiet this fall with the absence football, but fans and student athletes alike will be happy to know the college athletics hiatus won't last forever. UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt says the school and Mid American Conference have been working hard to ensure the student athletes can return to the field of play safely.

"I'll be very emotional the first time it's that kickoff, tipoff in the winter, our young ladies diving into the pool, guys on the wrestling mat, whatever the competition is, whatever they can do to be able to compete against outside competition," Mark Alnutt said. "We have to do it smart, we have to be mindful for everything that's out there.