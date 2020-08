NFL Players on COVID-19 List: Monday, August 24th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) --It's the question that high school athletes, coaches, parents and fans alike have been waiting on for months: when will high school sports be allowed to start up again in the fall? On Monday, Governor Cuomo gave a little more insight as to when that start date will be.

Cuomo announced that low-risk sports will be allowed to start practice and play on September 21st, the delayed start date that New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) agreed on in July.