NFL Players on COVID-19 List: Monday, August 3rd

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - Reps and practice time are even more important now after the NFL had to go virtual for the offseason due to the pandemic.

"Every rep taking it as seriously as I can and when I have a rep off or two I'm still being engaged and talking with my guys and going through it in my mind and getting those mental reps because every rep is going to be super valuable going into this," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said on a zoom call with reporters.